MARKETS: Bonds are spooking stocks, againâ€”another summer, another periphery blowup

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves.

Here's the performance of all Dow Jones Industrial Average components as of 1:20 pm ET:

KO Coca-Cola Co 0.65%

WMT Wal-Mart Stores -0.49%

INTC Intel Corp -0.51%

PG Procter & Gamble Co -0.53%

MSFT Microsoft Corp -0.64%

AAPL Apple Inc -0.69%

PFE Pfizer Inc -0.73%

HD Home Depot Inc -0.89%

XOM Exxon Mobil -0.94%

CSCO Cisco Systems -1.01%

V Visa Inc -1.06%

VZ Verizon Communications -1.10%

CAT Caterpillar Inc -1.38%

CVX Chevron Corp -1.39%

MRK Merck & Co -1.40%

BA Boeing Co -1.55%

UTX United Technologies -1.53%

MCD McDonald's Corp -1.63%

MMM 3M Co -1.69%

UNH UnitedHealth Grp Inc -1.74%

NKE Nike Inc Cl B -1.93%

JNJ Johnson & Johnson -1.98%

IBM Intl Business Machines Corp -2.11%

DWDP DowDuPont Inc -2.25%

TRV The Travelers Companies Inc -2.50%

DIS Disney (Walt) Co -2.60%

GS Goldman Sachs Grp -3.47%

AXP American Express Co -3.51%

GE General Electric Co -3.73%

JPM JPMor