Starbucks, Hormel and Apple are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Starbucks (SBUX): Shares are down in early trade, at around .32%.Â Starbucks will close 8,000 stores at 2 p.m. Tuesday for racial bias training.

Hormel (HRL): Shares up here, around .73%.Â After consumers complained about metal objects in their food, the U.S. department of agriculture is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of Spam and another product made by Minnesota based Hormel.

Apple (AAPL): Shares down here, at around .18%. According to a report from South Korea's Electronic Times, Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iphone models.

