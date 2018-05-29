MARKETS: Here's why global risk markets are plummeting right now.
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after chaos erupts in Italian politics leading to a bond market rout that spread across the continent, to the United Kingdom and the United States. Futures show the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all down materially. (VO) It is happening because there's concern Italy may leave the European Union. Italian President Sergio Mattarella this weekend scuttled a populist coalition government by vetoing the choice of an EU critic for economy minister. He's picked Summons Cottarelli, an economist, as interim prime minister, and Italy could see a new election in a few months.
Top 10 performers in the S&P 500 as of 11:15 am ET:
MU Micron Tech 3.20%
AMAT Applied Materials 2.44%
KMI Kinder Morgan Inc 2.20%
MPC Marathon Petro Corp 2.03%
VLO Valero Energy 1.88%
ANDV Andeavor 1.88%
MLM Martin Marietta Materials 1.85%
PSX Phillips 66 1.88%
KMX CarMax Inc 2.07%
KSS Kohl's Corp 1.59%
Bottom 10 performers in the S&P 500