MARKETS: Crude oil is in free-fall, dropping 10% in less than two weeks

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action.

Here is the performance of S&P 500 energy sector stocks as of 11:15 am ET:

ANDV Andeavor 1.79%

APA Apache Corp -0.23%

APC Anadarko Petro 0.44%

BHGE Baker Hughes a GE Co Cl A -0.12%

CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 0.12%

COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp -1.76%

COP ConocoPhillips 0.06%

CVX Chevron Corp 0.02%

CXO Concho Res Inc -0.67%

DVN Devon Energy -0.32%

EOG EOG Res -0.90%

EQT Equitable Res -0.29%

FTI TechnipFMC plc -0.48%

HAL Halliburton Co -1.12%

HES Hess Corp 0.61%

HP Helmerich & Payne -0.30%

MPC Marathon Petro Corp 1.96%

MRO Marathon Oil Corp 0.24%

NBL Noble Energy -0.03%

NFX Newfield Exploration -0.11%

NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc -0.44%

OKE Oneok Inc 0.64%

OXY Occidental Petro 0.10%

PSX Phillips 66 1.98%

PXD Pioneer Natural Res 0.40%

RRC Range Res -0.10%

SLB Schlumberger Ltd -1.07%

VLO Valero Energy 1.95%

WMB Williams Companies -0.07%

XEC Cimarex Energy -0.03%

XOM Exxon Mobil -0.37%