MARKETS: Crude oil is in free-fall, dropping 10% in less than two weeks
Here is the performance of S&P 500 energy sector stocks as of 11:15 am ET:
ANDV Andeavor 1.79%
APA Apache Corp -0.23%
APC Anadarko Petro 0.44%
BHGE Baker Hughes a GE Co Cl A -0.12%
CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp 0.12%
COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp -1.76%
COP ConocoPhillips 0.06%
CVX Chevron Corp 0.02%
CXO Concho Res Inc -0.67%
DVN Devon Energy -0.32%
EOG EOG Res -0.90%
EQT Equitable Res -0.29%
FTI TechnipFMC plc -0.48%
HAL Halliburton Co -1.12%
HES Hess Corp 0.61%
HP Helmerich & Payne -0.30%
MPC Marathon Petro Corp 1.96%
MRO Marathon Oil Corp 0.24%
NBL Noble Energy -0.03%
NFX Newfield Exploration -0.11%
NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc -0.44%
OKE Oneok Inc 0.64%
OXY Occidental Petro 0.10%
PSX Phillips 66 1.98%
PXD Pioneer Natural Res 0.40%
RRC Range Res -0.10%
SLB Schlumberger Ltd -1.07%
VLO Valero Energy 1.95%
WMB Williams Companies -0.07%
XEC Cimarex Energy -0.03%
XOM Exxon Mobil -0.37%