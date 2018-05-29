MARKETS: US markets are best positioned to weather the Italian bond storm

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action.

Top 10 performers in the Nasdaq 100 as of 11:15 am ET:

MU Micron Tech 3.33%

AMAT Applied Materials 2.71%

REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 1.32%

NFLX Netflix Inc 1.02%

BIIB Biogen Inc 0.94%

AABA(HB) Altaba Inc 0.77%

AKAM Akamai Technologies 0.77%

TSLA(HB) Tesla Inc 0.71%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 0.69%

SBAC SBA Communications'A' 0.68%

Bottom 10 performers in the Nasdaq 100 as of 11:15 am ET:

XRAY Dentsply Sirona Inc -2.17%

QCOM Qualcomm Inc -2.08%

DISCK Discovery Inc Ser C -1.67%

BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical -1.59%

AAL American Airlines Grp Inc -1.58%

SHPG Shire plc ADS -1.46%

DISCA(HB) Discovery Inc Ser A -1.48%

ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals -1.19%

SYMC Symantec Corp -1.23%

ADSK Autodesk, Inc -1.17%