Lack of data privacy and data breaches, like the recent Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal are at an all time high. Usecrypt wants to change this and offer fully secure and private communication for companies and individuals. Jakub Kokoszka (KA-KO-SKA), Managing Director and Co-Founder of Usecrypt is here today, on GDPR day!, to talk about what his company is doing to change the current data privacy narrative... Thanks for joining us Jakub