MARKETS: Saudis send crude oil plunging 4%â€”'likely' to increase production
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves.
Performance of the components of the S&P 500 energy sector (XLE) as of 1:25 pm ET:
ANDV Andeavor -2.03%
APA Apache Corp -5.21%
APC Anadarko Petro -2.94%
BHGE Baker Hughes a GE Co Cl A -3.28%
CHK Chesapeake Energy Corp -8.79%
COG Cabot Oil & Gas Corp -0.07%
COP ConocoPhillips -5.05%
CVX Chevron Corp -4.04%
CXO Concho Res Inc -1.73%
DVN Devon Energy -3.86%
EOG EOG Res -2.57%
EQT Equitable Res -2.34%
FTI TechnipFMC plc -3.67%
HAL Halliburton Co -4.97%
HES Hess Corp -4.66%
HP Helmerich & Payne -5.43%
MPC Marathon Petro Corp -2.78%
MRO Marathon Oil Corp -4.45%
NBL Noble Energy -3.96%
NFX Newfield Exploration -5.79%
NOV National Oilwell Varco Inc -3.26%
OKE Oneok Inc -1.18%
OXY Occidental Petro -2.44%
PSX Phillips 66 -3.00%
PXD Pioneer Natural Res -2.63%
RRC Range Res -2.12%
SLB Schlumberger Ltd -4.03%
VLO Valero Energy -2.89%
WMB Williams Companies -0.99%
XEC Cim