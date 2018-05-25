MARKETS: Tech stocks and semis are leading, financials are lagging, and energy is just a disaster

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Seana Smith from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange to discuss the latest market moves.

Performance of tech stocks in the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) as of 1:20 pm ET:

NXPI NXP Semiconductors N.V. 3.58%

AVGO(HB) Broadcom Inc 2.71%

BIDU Baidu Inc 2.22%

XLNX Xilinx Inc 1.54%

ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 1.41%

INTC Intel Corp 1.03%

SWKS Skyworks Solutions 0.93%

CERN Cerner Corp 0.79%

NVDA Nvidia Corp 0.74%

MCHP Microchip Tech 0.73%

KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp 0.70%

AAPL Apple Inc 0.66%

TXN Texas Instruments 0.65%

QCOM Qualcomm Inc 0.63%

EA Electronic Arts, Inc. 0.62%

CHKP Check Point Software Tech 0.56%

SYMC Symantec Corp 0.43%

AMAT Applied Materials 0.35%

MSFT Microsoft Corp 0.26%

MU Micron Tech 0.20%

ADI Analog Devices 0.20%

FISV Fiserv Inc 0.18%

GOOGL Alphabet Inc Cl A 0.09%

CA CA Inc 0.08%

CTXS Citrix Systems Inc 0.06%

MXIM Maxim Integrated Prod 0.05%

GOOG Alphabet Inc Cl C Cap Stock -0.11%

ADBE Adobe Systems -0.40%

CSCO Cisco Systems -0.42%

INTU Intuit Inc -0.