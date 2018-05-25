Younger drinkers opting for aperitifs

It's the holiday weekend and many people will be celebrating with food and alcoholic beverages. But Vodka and Scotch are no longer the drink of choice at the bars. According to a Reuters report younger drinkers are opting for aperitifs and drinks with lower alcohol content. Sales of spirit-based aperitifs rose 7.4 percent lat year, while vodka fell 6 percent and brandy declined 1.3 percent and rum sales lost 0.8 percent- according to beverage market research firm IWSR.