"What to watch in the markets: week of May 28"

And now here's a look at what'll be making headlines in the week ahead.

Amid another hectic year for political headlines, palace intrigue at the White House, and a volatile year in the stock market, the US economy is still doing quite well.

And in the week ahead, investors will get a few data points that should make this clear.

On Tuesday, consumer confidence data from the Conference Board should show that consumers still remain optimistic about their prospects.

This report has been one of the strongest pieces of economic data since President Trump was elected.

On Wednesday, the second estimate of growth in the first quarter of the year will be released.

This data is expected to show the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.3% to start the year.

Also on Wednesday, the Fed will release its latest Beige Book report, a summary of economic anecdotes from across the country.

This report will form the basis of the economic discussion that will be had at the Fed‘s next pol