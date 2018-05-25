Foot Locker, PayPal and Lionsgate are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Foot Locker (FL): Shares areÂ up in early trade,Â at around 9.8%.Â The athletic apparel and footwear company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.45 per share, 20 cents a share above estimates.

PayPal (PYPL): Shares down here, .61%.Â Stifel raises its rating to buy from hold for PayPal shares, citing the company's move to offer more financial services for its customers.

Lionsgate (LGF-A): Shares up here, around 6.2%.Â The movie studio reported adjusted quarterly profit of 25 cents per share, compare to anticipated loss. The company saw a particularly strong contribution from its media networks unit with revenue more than doubling from a year earlier.

