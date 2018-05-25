MARKETS: Bank of America says get defensive on risk markets

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action after Bank of America Merrill Lynch's weekly Flow Show report points to minimal flows in stocks and bonds. They do recommend a defensive posture unless and until there is an "event" or the Federal Reserve decides to ease up on the brakes.

Energy and material stocks are seeing the most in-flows. The energy sector includes, among others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Devon Energy (DVN), Apache Corp (APA), Oneok Inc (OXE), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Marathon Oil Corp (MRO), Marathon Petro Corp (MPC), Noble Energy (NBL), Valero Energy (VLO), Halliburton (HAL), Schlumberger Ltd (SLB), Baker Hughes a GE Co (BHGE), ConocoPhillips (COP), Hess Corp (HES), Newfield Exploration (NFX)

The materials sector includes, among others: (DWDP) (MON) (PX) (ECL) (SHW) (PPG) (FCX) (IP) (NEM) (NUE) (VMC) (FMC) (PKG) (ALB)