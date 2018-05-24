Getting technical on XOP: A river of black gold runs through VWAP

Following up on this trade, Yahoo Finance's Jen Rogers and Jared Blikre break down the bullish case in the SPDRÂ® S&PÂ® Oil & Gas ETF (XOP), which tracks:

California Resources Corp CRC

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. CRZO

Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL

HollyFrontier Corporation HFC

Oasis Petroleum Inc. OAS

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK

SM Energy Company SM

Marathon Oil Corporation MRO

PBF Energy Inc. Class A PBF

QEP Resources Inc. QEP

Andeavor ANDV

Delek US Holdings Inc DK

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Continental Resources Inc. CLR

Hess Corporation HES

Devon Energy Corporation DVN

Valero Energy Corporation VLO

Newfield Exploration Company NFX

WPX Energy Inc. Class A WPX

ConocoPhillips COP

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR

Phillips 66 PSX

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation APC

Apache Corporation APA

EOG Resources Inc. EOG

PDC Energy Inc PDCE

Energen Corporation EGN

Noble Energy Inc. NBL

Pioneer Na