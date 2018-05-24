Willams-Sonoma, Deutsche Bank and Johnson & Johnson are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Willams- Sonoma (WSM): Shares are surge in early trade,Â at around 12.61%. The retailer reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts' expectations.

Deutsche Bank (DB): Shares dive here, 6.87%. The bank said it will trim it's global staff from 97,000 to 90,000 as the new CEO looks to cut expenses and restore profitability at Germany's largest bank.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Shares down here, at around .74%.Â J&J and its talc suppliers were hit with a $21.7 million jury verdict in a case involving a woman who said she developed cancer after being exposed to asbestos in the company's baby powder products.

