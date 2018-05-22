Atlanta Hawks owner calls sports betting 'a very clear positive for the NBA'

The landmark decision means that New Jersey and other states, on a state-by-state basis, can choose to legalize sports betting within their own state. It is a decision that the NBA opposed, because even though NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has advocated for legalized sports betting, the leagues want it legalized at the federal level, rather than state-by-state, which is likely to result in a messy legal landscape for the time being. (The NBA reiterated in a statement after the ruling, "We remain in favor of a federal framework that would provide a uniform approach to sports gambling in states that choose to permit it.")

Nonetheless, count Atlanta Hawks majority owner Tony Ressler in the camp of owners happy with the ruling.