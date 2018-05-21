Consumer Reports reviews the Model 3

More bad news for Elon Musk and Tesla. Consumer Reports, which loved the Tesla Model S, is out with its review for the Model 3 - and it's not recommended. Consumer Reports cities big irregularities with braking performance, touchscreen controls that they found cumbersome, and rear seat comfort - guys how bad is this for Tesla, or do their fans not care?

Elon Musk also over the weekend tweeting about the all-wheel drive performance version of the Model 3 will cost $78,000 - what happened to the $35,000 entry level model?

