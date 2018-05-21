General Electric, Alphabet and Xerox are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

GE (GE): Shares are up in early trade, at around 2.1%.Â The company agreed to merge its transportation business with Wabtec Corp, in a deal valued at about 11 million.

Alphabet (GOOG): Shares up here,Â around 1.7%.Â Alphabet's Google was the featured on last night's episode of '60 minutes', highlighting the company's power and airing comments from critics who believe the company is stifling competition.

Xerox (XRX): Shares up here, at around 0.04%.Â According to the Nikkei news service, despite Xerox's cancellation of their planned merger deal, Fujifilm remains set on buying the company. Fujifilm is reportedly refusing to negotiate with shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason.

