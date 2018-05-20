MARKETS: Here's your map to the biggest Fed week in weeks

Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous and Jared Blikre break down the latest market action as 11 speeches by Federal Reserve officials are on deck, as are the minutes from the prior FOMC meeting. On Thursday and Friday, the Dallas Federal Reserve hosts the "Technology-Enabled Disruption: Implications for Business, Labor Markets and Monetary Policy" event, in which no blockchain or cryptocurrency talks are scheduled.

Monday:

Bostic 12:15 pm

Harker 2:05 pm

Kashkari 5:30 pm

Wednesday:

FOMC Minutes 2:00 pm

Kashkari 2:15 pm

Thursday:

Dudley 3:00 am

Bostic 10:35 am

Harker 2:00 pm

Friday:

Powell 9:20 am

Kaplan 11:45 am

Bostic 11:45 am

Evans 11:45 am