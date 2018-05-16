Here is the exact amount of money you need to be considered ’wealthy‘ in the U.S.

To be financially comfortable in America today requires an average of $1.4 million, up from $1.2 million a year ago, according to a survey. The net worth needed to be “wealthy”? That‘s an average $2.4 million, the same as last year in the online survey of 1,000 Americans between age 21 and 75. â€”> That‘s an average of $2.4 million, the same as last year in the online survey of 1,000 Americans between ages 21 and 75.