Kim Kardashian Blasted for Promoting ’Appetite Suppressant‘ Lollipops The reality star and mom of three shared a photo of her eating a lollipop on Instagram, promoting the product for Flat Tummy Co. They‘re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they‘re literally unreal. They‘re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF... The backlash was immediate, with people claiming that Kim was promoting an unhealthy image and approach to weight loss. Kim has since deleted the photo but has not issued a statement.