Amazon to Expand ’Amazon Go‘ Stores to Chicago, San Francisco The company confirmed it is opening up two more of its cashier-free grocery stores in the cities. At the moment, the only other Amazon Go store opened in Seattle in January. The store, which has human employees to restock shelves, check IDs and more, using an array of sensors and cameras to track customers and inventory. Customers must use the Amazon Go app to enter, with any products taken being automatically charged to their account. Amazon has not revealed when the new stores will open.