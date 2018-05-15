Home Depot, Ulta Beauty and The Gap are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Home Depot (HD): Shares are down in early trade,Â around 1.7%. The American home-improvement store reported first-quarter results that missed on same-store sales and revenue. The company attributed the long winter to slow spring sales.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA): Shares up here, at .49%.Â Oppenheimer upgraded the cosmetics retailer to "outperform" from "perform", noting the potential for improvement in comparable-store sales.

Gap (FS): Shares down here,Â around .59%.Â Telsey Advisory Group upgrades Gap to an Outperform from Market Perform on its view that valuation is compelling at current levels. The firm thinks promotional pressures in the industry are already reflected in Gap's share price.

For more on today's big stock movers check out the Final Round, live at 3:55 p.m. ET, right here on Yahoo Finance.