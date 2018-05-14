COVERGIRL hosts a sneak peek to their Fall 2018 Makeup line with COVERGIRL'S SVP, Ukonwa Ojo

On Tuesday, May 8th, COVERGIRL celebrated the new “I am what I make up” brand vision and revealed the Fall ’18 collection with COVERGIRL SVP, Ukonwa Ojo.

Serayah McNeill, Charlotte Mckinney and Draya Michele were a few of the star stunners in attendance at the COVERGIRL Fall Preview event in Los Angeles. Empire actress, Serayah McNeill and the Basketball Wives LA alum, Draya Michele arrived both dripping in gold with similar matching ensembles as they previewed the new 2018 Fall COVERGIRL Collection. Charlotte McKinney was a vision of confidence in a shiny sky blue plaid dress with large gold earrings and black and white heels. DJ Kitty Cash played poolside at the glamorous house party that was in celebration of the 2018 Fall Collection highlighting the new brand vision.

COVERGIRL'S SVP, Ukonwa Ojo treated the crowd to a speech as she introduced the "new" COVERGIRL and the "I Am What I Makeup Campaign" and how this campaign is meant to evoke confidence, power, inclusivity and self-ex