Alphabet, Xerox and Brinker International are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Alphabet (GOOG): Shares are up in early trade, around 1.06%.Â Alphabet's Waymo autonomous driving technology unit has hired Tesla executive Matthew Schwall. Schwall had been Tesla's main contact on technology matters with U.S. safety regulators.

Xerox (XRX): Shares down around, 8.7%. Xerox says it has reached a settlement agreement with investors Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason and will end its merger deal with Fujifilm.

Brinker International (EAT): Shares down here at 0.87%.Â The restaurant operator disclosed that payment card information of some of their Chili's guests was compromised in a data incident in March and April. A malware attack is suspected.

Â For more on today's big stock movers check out the Final Round, live at 3:55 p.m. ET, right here on Yahoo Finance.