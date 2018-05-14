5 Things You Must Know Before Monday's Opening Bell U.S. stock futures rose and Asian markets posted gains as prospects of a near-term agreement on trade with China seem closer Trump wants China-based telecom giant ZTE to get "back into business fast" after it was banned from dealing with U.S. suppliers Xerox terminated its merger with Fujifilm, added five Carl Icahn-backed directors onto its board and replaced its controversial CEO. Matthew Schwall, who had been the director of field performance engineering at Tesla , left the company to join rival Waymo, NXP Semiconductors was up more than 12% in premarket trading, after reports that Chinese officials were reviewing Qualcomm's planned $44 billion takeover of the U.S. chipmaker.