Verizon, Kohls and Redfin are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Verizon (VZ): Shares are up in early trade,Â around 4%. The telecommunications conglomerate was upgraded to "overweight" from neutral at J.P. Morgan Securities after the firm met with CEO Lowell McAdam on Thursday.

Kohls (KSS): Shares are down here,Â around 1.5X%. Credit Suisse downgraded the retailer's stock to "neutral" from "outperform, noting that cold weather impacted first quarter results for the industry in general.

Redfin (RDFN): Shares are down, around 4.7%. The online real estate brokerage matched Street forecasts with a quarterly loss of 44 cents per share, with revenue topping estimates. However, shares of the company are being pressured by weaker-than-expected gross margins.

