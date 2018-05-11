Dartmouth College is eliminating student loans
Student loans are one of the biggest stressors facing college graduates. In fact, the Federal Reserve of St. Louis says that nearly 44 million Americans owe $1.5 trillion in student loans. Many students don‘t have another option to finance their education, but more and more universities are doing their part to help. This month, Dartmouth College announced plans to eliminate loans from its student financial aid packages and increase the size of scholarship awards.