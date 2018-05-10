Visa, Roku and Wells Fargo are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Visa (V): Shares are up in early trade,Â around .30%. A report from the Wall Street Journal says that several senior female executives at the credit card company, are expected to tell CEO Alfred Kelly in a meeting today that they aren't being given enough opportunities to advance at the card giant.

Roku (ROKU): Shares up here, 2.8%. The provider of streaming video devices saw revenue beat estimates and it gave stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter and the full year.

Wells Fargo (WFC): Shares up here,Â around .22%.Â According to the Wall Street Journal, the bank wrongly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates. The fees retained amounted to $15,000.

For more on today's big stock movers check out the Final Round, live at 3:55 p.m. ET, right here on Yahoo Finance.