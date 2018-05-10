Here's everything you must know before Thursday's opening bell: President Trump welcomed 3 Americans held hostage in North Korea back to U.S. soil Energy stocks continued to rally in early Thursday trading Sears announced that Sears Auto Centers will join forces with Amazon to offer full-service tire installation and balancing Ford said fallout from a May 2 Michigan supplier plant fire is expected to halt production of F-150 trucks U.S. stock futures pointed slightly higher