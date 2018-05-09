Facebook, Walmart and Party City are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Facebook (FB): Shares are up in early trade, around 1%.Â Along with major executive restructuring, the social networking site said it would create a group that will explore ways to use blockchain technology across its products.

Walmart (WMT): Shares down here, around 4%.Â The retailer will buy a 77 percent stake in India-based e-commerce company Flipkart for $16 billion, its largest-ever deal.

Party City (PRTY): Shares down, aroundÂ .34%.Â The party products retailer beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts as comparable-store sales rose 2.4 percent.

