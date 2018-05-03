Tesla, Logitech and Spotify are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Tesla (TSLA): Shares are down in early trade, around 5.8%. The automaker's revenue beat forecasts but the company lost $3.35 per share for it's latest quarter. Tesla's quarterly loss was its largest ever, and its free cash flow widened to negative $1 billion from negative $277 million in the prior quarter.

Logitech (LOGI): Shares up here, around 8.7%. The provider of personal computer and mobile accessories beat estimates with its latest earnings and said it would be able to maintain that upward momentum after reporting record annual sales.

Spotify (SPOT): Shares down, around 9.7%.Â The streaming service posted worse than expected results in its first quarterly report as a public company. Paid subscription numbers fell below forecasts as well.

