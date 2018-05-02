CVS, Garmin and Estee Lauder are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

CVS Health (CVS): Shares are down in early trade, at around 1.7%.Â The pharmacy reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. The company's results got a boost from higher sales of prescription drugs at it stores, among other factors.

Garmin (GRMN): Shares moving up here around 3.1%.Â The maker of GPS devices is currently riding high on product line expansion. With reported quarterly profit of 68 cents per share, 12 cents a share above estimates.

Estee Lauder (EL): Shares take a dive here, at around 3.6%. The beauty company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by strong demand for its makeup brands. They gave an upbeat 2018 forecast as well.

