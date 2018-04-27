Colgate Palmolive, Expedia and Sprint are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day

Let's check out the Yahoo Finance charts of the day.

Colgate Palmolive (CL): Shares down at time of taping, at around 0.95%. The household products maker said first quarter sales were below its expectations as demand in emerging markets including Latin America were muted. Revenue also fell short of forecasts.

Expedia (EXPE): Shares taking off here, up around 8.2%. The online travel agent reported a 15% year over year increase in booking volume. Revenue also popped 15 percent year over year to $2.5 billion, beating analysts' consensus estimates.

Sprint (S): Shares jump here, up around 9.0%. Reuters is reporting that talks of a merger between Sprint and AT&T are progressing. And that the two wireless carriers are hoping to complete negotiations as early as next week.

