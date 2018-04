And its as the world turns in chips ... Just as the US gave Broadcom's deal with Qualcomm the kibosh, China is now concerned about Qualcomm‘s $44 Billion deal to buy NXP Semiconductors - with a commerce ministry spokesman claiming there are "related issues that are hard to resolve," and that it would be difficult to "eliminate the negative impact"... Andy a cryptic statement, coming with the backdrop of a burgeoning trade war with the US and China - what's going on here?