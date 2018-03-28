Lululemon, Shire and Restoration Hardware are the charts of the day

Lululemon (LULU): Shares stretching forward in early trade, up around 10.1%.Â The yogawear maker beat on quarterly earnings, while offering current quarter guidance that topped street estimates.

Shire (SHPG): Shares soaring here, up around 17%Â The news? Japan‘s Takeda Pharmaceutical said it is "considering making an approach" to buy the drugmaker, in a deal that could approach $50 billion.

Restoration Hardware (RH): Shares higher here, up around 23%.Â The upscale furniture retailer beat on earnings and revenue in the past quarter. Note that 40% of RH's float, is short.