Here's everything you need to know before Wednesday's opening bell: A court decided Google's use of Oracle's Java programming language for Android devices was 'not fair' The National Transportation Safety Board announced an investigation into a fatal crash involving a Tesla Model X SoftBank announced a $200 billion solar power project in Saudi Arabia Nike will continue to provide all 32 NFL teams with uniforms and sideline apparel U.S. stock futures pointed lower following yesterday's major tech selloff