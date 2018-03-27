MARKETS: Despite yesterday's 'rip off your face rally,' there are cracks are forming under the market's hood

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Alexis Christoforous break down the latest market action after the major indices posted their best one-day return in 2.5 years, and after the Case Shiller Home Price Index printed a higher headline number than the Street expected, and ahead of the Consumer Confidence report. Despite the major indices all closing up over 2%, the number of NYSE-listed stocks making fresh 52 week lows is trending higher.