The 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is a car of superlatives. It's faster and more powerful than any other production Corvette ever to roll out of Bowling Green. It's the ultimate iteration of what Chevy's been building for 65 years. Thanks to CorvetteBlogger.com and Corvette Production Manager Harlan Charles, we finally have the official figures: 0-60 mph in 2.85 seconds, 0-100 mph in 6 seconds and the quarter-mile in 10.6 seconds at 134 mph.