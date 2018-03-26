Apple's Original TV Series Not Expected to Debut Until 2019 According to The New York Times, the tech giant's slate of new programming will debut beginning in March next year. Nine of the 12 Apple projects are green-lit for "straight-to-series." Here are just a few of the projects on tap: M. Night Shyamalan is pegged to produce a thriller series, Last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Apple had set aside about $1 billion to throw at original video.