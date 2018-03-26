Stormy Daniels interview gives 60 minutes it's highest ratings in 10 years
You know who's happy today - CBS. Adult film star Stormy Daniels' interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS' flagship news program 60 minutes last night delivered the network its highest rating in 10 years.
21.3 million viewers watched last night as Daniels discussed her history with President Donald Trump - making it the most watched episode of the weekly show since its post-election interview with then president-elect Barack Obama in 2008.