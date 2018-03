Ahead of their IPO next week, Spotify is predicting that 2018 will be a very good year.

In a disclosure today, here's what the company thinks will happen...

-End 2018 with 96 million paid subscribers, an increase of 25 million

-Revenue to hit 6.6 billion. Up 30%

-Gross margins up 25% from 21%

-Operating losses will shrink from $500M to $409M

