Kroger in merger talks, Nike shares climb in early trade, KB Home up in earnings

Kroger Shares (KR)Â are surging here, up over +4.2%. The grocer is reportedly in talks with Target on a merger deal, this according to Fast Company. This presumably a move to counter Walmart‘s huge presence in the grocery space, and Amazon‘s advance with Whole Foods.

Nike (NKE) Shares climbing in early trade, up around +3% The world‘s largest athletic wear retailer beat on earnings on an adjusted basis, with revenue healthily topping estimates as well.

KB Home (KBH) Shares are also climbing for the Detroit-based homebuilder, up +3.8%.Â KB Home beat on earnings by a healthy margin, although it missed slightly on revenue.

