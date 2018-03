Here's everything you need to know before Thursday's opening bell: Mark Zuckerberg said he is open to both a congressional testimony and regulation Meredith plans to sell Time in the next 60 to 120 days Starbucks plans to make its mobile-ordering app available to non-Starbucks Rewards members this month Trump is expected to announce new tariffs "targeting China's economic aggression" U.S. stock futures pointed to a lower open following yesterday's Fed decision to raise interest rates