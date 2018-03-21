Zuckerberg asked to testify; data firm's CEO suspended

The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections. The U.K. parliamentary media committee, Damian Collins, said his group has repeatedly asked Facebook how it uses data. He said Facebook officials "have been misleading to the committee."The committee summoned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify.