Here's everything you need to know before Wednesday's opening bell: Salesforce will pay $44.89 a share in cash and stock to acquire MuleSoft FedEx Corp. reported fiscal third-quarter earnings and sales that topped Wall Street's expectations Amazon passed Alphabet to become the second most valuable U.S. publicly listed company A special Nordstrom committee ended buyout discussions with the Nordstrom family U.S. stock futures were lower ahead of Jerome Powell's first interest rate decision