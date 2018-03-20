Amazon to start limiting small orders - RPT

A day can't go by without us mentioning Amazon.... Today, the company had at one point passed Alphabet as the 2nd largest company in the US by market cap. But the more interesting Amazon news today is for its Prime members.. Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon is going to start limiting your small orders due to climbing shipping costs and is seeking to pass these costs on to suppliers like Procter & Gamble, a tactic long-known as a favorite of Walmart in the retail space.

Do you think Amazon users will find a constant upselling to meet a minimum unpleasant?

-Do you use Amazon for small purchases? What's the smallest you can remember?

