Here's everything you need to know before Monday's opening bell: Facebook said Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained and failed to destroy private data on 50 million users The trial concerning the DOJ's lawsuit to block the AT&T-Time Warner Merger begins this week Google teamed with retailers to list products in Google search as well as Google Express Alibaba will Invest $2 billion more in e-commerce subsidiary Lazada U.S. stock futures fell as investors digest the weekend's geopolitical developments