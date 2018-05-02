Wanamaker Award: Eagles to be honored

FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2018, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, left, holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he celebrates with head coach Doug Pederson, center, and owner Jeffrey Lurie after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, in Minneapolis. Owning the last pick in the first round of the NFL draft is a spot the Philadelphia Eagles want more often because it goes to the Super Bowl champions. Roseman is known for making moves. He's one of the most aggressive executives in the league. It's an organizational philosophy that's also reflected by coach Doug Pederson's playcalling. "From our perspective, we're going to keep swinging," Roseman said. "That starts with (owner) Jeffrey (Lurie). (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

When a team wins its first Super Bowl, awards follow. Add the John Wanamaker Athletic Award to the Eagles’ collection.

For the first time in Wanamaker Award history, the Eagles will be honored as a team. Previously, individual Eagles such as Chuck Bednarik, Reggie White, Donovan McNabb and LeSean McCoy have received the award.

The Eagles will be honored June 11 at a luncheon in the Crystal Tea Room. Expect to hear frequent E-A-G-L-E-S! chants.

Since 1961 the Wanamaker Award has been presented to athletes and teams that have done the most to reflect credit upon Philadelphia. The Eagles certainly did that with their compelling underdog run through the NFL playoffs, culminating with a Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots.

Other previous winners of the Wanamaker Award include Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Joe Frazier, Mike Schmidt, Bobby Clarke and the Flyers, Bernie Parent and Villanova’s men’s basketball team, the 2016 national champions. Dawn Staley was last year’s winner.

The award is presented by PHLSports, a business development division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), in conjunction with Amerimar/Rubenstein Partners, the Philadelphia Daily News and CBS3.

Other organizations receiving awards June 11 will be: the Robert P. Levy Community Service Award, to Beat The Streets Philadelphia, and the Sports Volunteer of the Year Award, to the Kensington Soccer Club. The Volunteer award is presented by the City of Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Beat The Streets fosters the holistic development of student-athletes by providing the resources to support an athletic and academic tutoring program. BTS runs 22 wrestling programs through the region.