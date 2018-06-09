Vegas covering itself in case LeBron James signs with the Sixers, gives Philly third-best odds at 2019 championship

Vegas handicappers aren’t waiting to see where LeBron James ends up. Idle money is lost money, so they need to post odds now. And they’ve installed the Sixers at 7-2 to win next year’s championship. Only Golden State (6-5) is a bigger favorite. Houston also is 7-2.
Sportsbooks are factoring in LeBron likely opting out of his contract in Cleveland and hitting the open market. Philadelphia, given the nucleus of young talent already in place, is thought to be a possibility. As such they’re one of the favorites.
“We have (the Sixers) as one of the few likely destinations and would only alter the odds if he does NOT go there,” explained Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman. “We are being conservative with the Sixers.”
Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames
— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018
Sherman speculated that if James signed elsewhere, they would raise the Sixers’ title odds to around 14-1. Boston (7-1) and the Lakers (12-1) also are thought to be among James’ next possible stop. Las Vegas does not offer odds on where free agents might sign.
The ship has sailed (or sank) on Cleveland, which Westgate has at 50-1. The current longest shot is Atlanta at 1000-1.
|2018-19 NBA Championship
|Odds
|Golden State
|6-5
|Sixers
|7-2
|Houston
|7-2
|Boston
|7-1
|L.A. Lakers
|12-1
|San Antonio
|30-1
|Cleveland
|50-1
|Miami
|50-1
|Toronto
|50-1
|Oklahoma City
|60-1
|Utah
|60-1
|New Orleans
|80-1
|Portland
|80-1
|Denver
|100-1
|Indiana
|100-1
|L.A. Clippers
|100-1
|Milwaukee
|100-1
|Minnesota
|100-1
|New York
|100-1
|Washington
|100-1
|Phoenix
|200-1
|Brooklyn
|300-1
|Charlotte
|300-1
|Chicago
|300-1
|Dallas
|300-1
|Detroit
|300-1
|Sacramento
|300-1
|Memphis
|500-1
|Orlando
|500-1
|Atlanta
|1000-1
Odds via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
*All best are action regardless of relocation and/or name changes.
*All bets are action regardless of a shortened season.
*If the NBA championship is not played, all bets are refunded.