Vegas covering itself in case LeBron James signs with the Sixers, gives Philly third-best odds at 2019 championship

The possibility of these two teaming up has made the Sixers one of the favorites for next year’s championship.

Vegas handicappers aren’t waiting to see where LeBron James ends up. Idle money is lost money, so they need to post odds now. And they’ve installed the Sixers at 7-2 to win next year’s championship. Only Golden State (6-5) is a bigger favorite. Houston also is 7-2.

Sportsbooks are factoring in LeBron likely opting out of his contract in Cleveland and hitting the open market. Philadelphia, given the nucleus of young talent already in place, is thought to be a possibility. As such they’re one of the favorites.

“We have (the Sixers) as one of the few likely destinations and would only alter the odds if he does NOT go there,” explained Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook manager Jeff Sherman. “We are being conservative with the Sixers.”

Trust The Process!!!! Find a new slant @KingJames — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 9, 2018

Sherman speculated that if James signed elsewhere, they would raise the Sixers’ title odds to around 14-1. Boston (7-1) and the Lakers (12-1) also are thought to be among James’ next possible stop. Las Vegas does not offer odds on where free agents might sign.

The ship has sailed (or sank) on Cleveland, which Westgate has at 50-1. The current longest shot is Atlanta at 1000-1.

2018-19 NBA Championship Odds Golden State 6-5 Sixers 7-2 Houston 7-2 Boston 7-1 L.A. Lakers 12-1 San Antonio 30-1 Cleveland 50-1 Miami 50-1 Toronto 50-1 Oklahoma City 60-1 Utah 60-1 New Orleans 80-1 Portland 80-1 Denver 100-1 Indiana 100-1 L.A. Clippers 100-1 Milwaukee 100-1 Minnesota 100-1 New York 100-1 Washington 100-1 Phoenix 200-1 Brooklyn 300-1 Charlotte 300-1 Chicago 300-1 Dallas 300-1 Detroit 300-1 Sacramento 300-1 Memphis 500-1 Orlando 500-1 Atlanta 1000-1

Odds via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

