La Salle center Tony Washington will play in Europe

Tony Washington (5) puts the ball up past St. Joe’s Pierfrancesco Oliva during a March 2018 game.

Recent La Salle graduate Tony Washington has found out what a lot of former solid but not spectacular city basketball players have — there’s a lot of places in the world to make money playing besides the NBA.

Washington, a 6-foot-10 center from Detroit who averaged 7.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 63.0 percent for the Explorers last season, signed with Basketball Star Weert of the Dutch Basketball League.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to play at the professional level in Holland,” Washington said. “It has always been a dream of mine to play pro basketball.”